Judo Coach Arrested in Relation with Sagar Dhankar’s Murder
With Coach Subhash being put behind the bars, the arrest count in the Chhatrasal brawl case has moved to ten.
The Delhi Police have arrested judo coach Subhash in connection with the killing of Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium. Wrestler Sushil Kumar, the main accused in the case, is already in judicial custody after a Delhi court extended his remand till 25 June, reports ANI.
According to the police, the 23-year-old wrestler died and two of his friends were injured after they had been assaulted by Sushil Kumar and his aides inside the stadium premises. The incident took place late on 4 May over a dispute related to a property located in Delhi's Model Town.
The Delhi Police had lodged an FIR on grounds of murder, abduction, criminal conspiracy and launched a search operation to trace Sushil, who had gone into hiding. The star wrestler was finally nabbed on 23 May after being on the run for roughly three weeks.
A screenshot of a video showing Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar and his friends beating another wrestler with sticks surfaced on social media on Thursday, 27 May, days after the wrestler was arrested on the grounds of Dhankar’s murder. The visual shows Kumar and his company surrounding and hitting the junior wrestler, who is seen whimpering on the ground. Dhankar succumbed to injuries later.
Till date, Delhi Police has arrested ten people in relation to the case, including several members of the Neeraj Bawana and Kala Asauda gang. Bawana’s henchmen are suspected to have accompanied the Olympian Sushil in the brawl, which led to Dhankar’s death.
