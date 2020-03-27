India’s Sporting Heroes on Police Duty Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Thakur, who was bestowed the Arjuna award and the Padma Shri last year, is a DSP in Himachal Pradesh Police and has been in service since 2017.

The 2014 Asian Games gold-medallist was recently seen patrolling the streets of Bilaspur and has been raising awareness about the health crisis through video messages on his instagram page, which has over two lakh followers.

While being on guard for others, these men in uniform also have to ensure that they remain safe themselves.

"...we carry masks, gloves and sanitizers for our own protection but for us the best protection is if people don't come out on streets unnecessarily," said Sharma.

"My family is in Rohtak, they are always worried for me. My wife and children call me all the time and talk about taking precautions. I salute my wife for managing the house at this time while I am here doing my duty," he added.