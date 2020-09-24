World T20 Final Man-of-the-Match Closest to My Heart: Pathan 

Blessed with natural swing, Pathan bagged three wickets for just 16 runs in the allotted four overs in the final. His wickets came at crucial junctures that gave India the upper hand – and a heart-stopping five-run win at The Wanderers in Johannesburg.

"I have won many Man-of-the-Match awards– in junior cricket, in IPL, and in international cricket – but this one in the final is the closest to my heart. One reason is that it came in the final against Pakistan, whom we beat twice in the World T20, and also because India won in the first ever T20 World Cup," he reasoned.

"Moreover, I won it in the final where I made a contribution to my team's cause. I consider myself very fortunate. I bowled well in the entire tournament. Against South Africa, I conceded only 16 runs in four overs, though I didn't get a wicket. People will, obviously, not remember that performance because I hadn't taken a wicket and hadn't won the Man-of-the-Match award. So, that good performance got buried," he said with a tinge of disappointment.