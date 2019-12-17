We Will Cover All Bases: Virat Kohli Assures RCB Fans

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli sent a message to the team's fans ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League auction.

In a video tweeted by RCB, Kohli assured fans that the franchise is going to cover all bases and build a strong team for the 2020 season.

"As you all know for the upcoming season the auctions are coming up and I want all of you to rally behind the team, the management group, Mike (Hesson) and Simon (Katich) are doing a tremendous job," he said.