Unadkat, Rajasthan & Big Bucks – IPL’s Baffling Love Triangle

Where Did He Go Wrong?

The left-arm pacer disappointed in the 2018 season of the IPL with just 11 wickets from 15 games, going at an economy of 9.65 and an average of 44.18. In relation to the price he was picked at, possibly anything would have been a disappointment, but that both his economy and bowling average shot up substantially did not go down well with the management at Rajasthan Royals. The Saurashtra bowler was not retained.

However, next year as well, the team re-secured Unadkat for a good Rs 8.5 crore, three crores less than the last year but still a sizeable amount. Interestingly, the pacer had emerged as the costliest Indian pick in back to back years.

Unfortunately for him, the 2019 season differed little from the previous one. If at all, the economy only swelled further. Unadkat picked up 10 wickets from 11 IPL matches in 2019 at an average of almost 40 and a criminal economy of 10.66.

In 2017, it was the use of variations by Unadkat that saw him have a fantastic IPL. The pacer made brilliant use of off-cutters that pitched outside the off stump. This made it very difficult for the batsmen to get him away. He used his conventional swing in the powerplay to pick wickets upfront and was very wise with the use of his variations later.

His newfound skills also helped him become the only bowler to bowl a hat-trick maiden in the 20th over of a T20, which came against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2017.

In March 2018, when Unadkat was part of the Indian playing XI for a white-ball series against Sri Lanka, he had himself stressed on the significance of variations in the short format.

"Cutters suit my plan, if the wicket is suitable for that, I will do that. Cutters are only useful when the batsman doesn't expect. So if the wicket is spicing up a bit, if I see the wicket is gripping a bit, definitely then that's the way to go. That has been my strength in this format of the game in the past couple of years, I have always banked on that," the left-armer had noted then.

His strength, though, turned his weakness in the last two IPL seasons. The pacer has used the off-cutter even more than his stock delivery, so much so that the cutter has actually become his stock delivery. As a result, batsmen have begun to find him out and now set themselves up for his off-cutter. Hence, that sense of surprise has gone.