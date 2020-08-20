CPL, SL, Eng-Aus ODIs – When Do Overseas Players Join The IPL?

With as many as three competitions -- Caribbean Premier League, Australia tour of England, and Shpageeza League -- finishing in close proximity of the starting date of the IPL, a lot of overseas players are at the risk of missing their respective teams' first few matches.

The security guidelines imposed on the IPL franchises by the BCCI to tackle the spread of the COVID-19 virus means the overseas players will have to undergo a seven-day quarantine period in their respective team hotels upon arrival in UAE. With the CPL concluding on 10 September, most of the players participating in the tournament should be able to make it to UAE and complete their quarantine period before the IPL's 19 September kick-off date.

However, with the ODI series between England and Australia ending on 16 September, and Afghanistan's Shpageeza League concluding on 18 September, most of the England, Australia, and Afghanistan international players may not make it in time.