CPL, SL, Eng-Aus ODIs – When Do Overseas Players Join The IPL?
With as many as three competitions -- Caribbean Premier League, Australia tour of England, and Shpageeza League -- finishing in close proximity of the starting date of the IPL, a lot of overseas players are at the risk of missing their respective teams' first few matches.
The security guidelines imposed on the IPL franchises by the BCCI to tackle the spread of the COVID-19 virus means the overseas players will have to undergo a seven-day quarantine period in their respective team hotels upon arrival in UAE. With the CPL concluding on 10 September, most of the players participating in the tournament should be able to make it to UAE and complete their quarantine period before the IPL's 19 September kick-off date.
However, with the ODI series between England and Australia ending on 16 September, and Afghanistan's Shpageeza League concluding on 18 September, most of the England, Australia, and Afghanistan international players may not make it in time.
Apart from them, there were question marks over the participation of South African players as well due to to the total lockdown imposed in their country owing to the aggravating COVID-19 pandemic situation. However, with the CSA issuing NOC to all the South African players for participating in the IPL and their government, as reported by Mid Day, giving approval as well, they are expected to fly out to UAE much before the IPL start date.
So, here, we look at the players who are almost certain to miss out on their respective teams' first matches and how those franchises are going to cope with their absence.
Chennai Super Kings
Overseas Contingent: Faf du Plessis, Lungi Ngidi, Shane Watson, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo
Among CSK's eight overseas players, the likes of Watson, Santner, Bravo and Tahir are certain to be available right from the first match. Watson has no commitments with his national team as he has already retired from international cricket whereas the trio of Santner, Bravo and Tahir are expected to fly out to UAE as soon as the CPL ends.
Ngidi and du Plessis, meanwhile, are still in South Africa and it remains to be seen how the CSK management is planning to bring them down to UAE. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, however, has already confirmed that the South African duo will land in UAE during the first week of September.
“We have got information that they [South African cricketers] have got the approval [from their government]. They will join us in Dubai during the first week of September.Kasi Viswanathan, CSK CEO
Josh Hazlewood and Sam Curran are the only players who are expected to arrive late as they could be part of the Australia and England squads respectively for the limited-overs ODI and T20I series that commences next month. But they were not expected to be a part of CSK's starting XI anyway. So the impact of their absence on the three-time IPL Champions is going to be minimal.
Mumbai Indians
Overseas Contingent: Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Lynn, Lasith Malinga, Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Quinton de Kock
Apart from Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mumbai Indians' overseas players are all slated to make it in time for their opening game. The pacer is a crucial part of the Australian squad in the shorter formats and hence, he is expected to be in England till the end of the tour on 16 September. Quinton de Kock's arrival status is not clear yet but if the recent reports are anything to go by, he should be available in time just like his South Africa teammates du Plessis and Ngidi are expected to be for CSK.
Among the other six players, the likes of Rutherford, Pollard and Lynn are expected to make it straight to the IPL after the conclusion of CPL.
Lynn hasn't been a part of Australia's limited overs plans for a long time now and thus, he is not expected to get a call up for England tour either. As far as Malinga, McClenaghan and Boult are considered, they should be available well before the starting date as they don't have any commitments either with other leagues or their respective national teams at the moment.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Overseas Contingent: AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Chris Morris, Joshua Philippe
It is certain that RCB will miss the services of Finch and Richardson in their first match of the season as they are vital cogs of the Australian limited overs setup. Moeen Ali will be featuring in the same series for England and hence, he is expected to be unavailable initially as well. Australian youngster Joshua Philippe isn't in national team contention right now and thus he has a chance of starting in the first match for RCB in place of Finch.
If all the franchises are able to make travel arrangements for the South African players in a hassle-free way, AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Chris Morris are expected to be available for RCB’s season opener as well.
Sri Lanka international Isuru Udana won't be involved in any international assignment during this time either and hence, will be available for selection for RCB.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Overseas Contingent: Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Harry Gurney, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Sunil Narine, Chris Green
The players who are expected to miss the first match for KKR are Banton, Morgan and Cummins, all of whom are going to be part of the shorter format series between England and Australia. Morgan and Cummins' absence in particular will be a big blow for KKR. Morgan can add immense experience to their middle-order and Cummins, the most expensive player in IPL 2020 auction, is supposed to lead KKR's pace attack as well.
The trio of Russell, Narine and Green should fly out straight to UAE once the CPL ends on September 10. Pacers Harry Gurney and Lockie Ferguson should be readily available as well. Gurney hasn't been in the England's national team radar for quite a long time and Ferguson doesn't have any assignment for New Zealand either.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Overseas Contingent: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi
The Sunrisers are going to be one of the worst hit sides as all of Warner, Bairstow, Stanlake Rashid and Nabi are going to be unavailable for the first match at least. While Warner, Stanlake and Bairstow can only depart from England on or after 16 September, Nabi and Rashid could remain occupied with the Shpageeza League until September 18, in case their team makes it to the final of that tournament.
Mitchell Marsh hasn't been a regular in Australia's shorter formats setup for quite some time now and the Sunrisers would be hoping that the same thing continues for the England tour as well. That leaves them with two more overseas players -- Kane Williamson and Fabian Allen -- who are expected to be available in time for their first match of the season. Williamson will probably lead Sunrisers in Warner's absence.
Delhi Capitals
Overseas Contingent: Jason Roy, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Keemo Paul, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane
Apart from Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, and Jason Roy, all of whom are expected to be part of the Australia and England squads respectively for the three-match T20I and ODI series starting next month, all of the other five overseas players should be available to play Delhi's first match of the season.
South African pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, who was recently named as the replacement for Chris Woakes, are expected to land in UAE more or less by the first or second week of September. The trio of Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul and Sandeep Lamichhane will be busy playing in the Caribbean Premier League until 10 September maximum. That means they will have enough time to complete the quarantine and be match ready once they reach UAE by 11 September at least.
Rajasthan Royals
Overseas Contingent: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Steven Smith, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Oshane Thomas
Not only Sunrisers Hyderabad but Rajasthan Royals are also going to be badly hit by the absence of their players. As many as six of their overseas players -- Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Tom Curran, Steven Smith, Jofra Archer and Andrew Tye -- could be featuring in the limited overs series between Australia and England until 16 September.
David Miller and Oshane Thomas are the only two players who are expected to be available for their season opener. Like most other Caribbean players, Thomas will also be coming into the IPL after completing his CPL assignment. Miller's availability, however, depends on how the management plans to bring him from South Africa. He could end up leading the team in the first match in absence of Smith. If not, Jaydev Unadkat, who leads Saurashtra in domestic cricket, is another option.
Kings XI Punjab
Overseas Contingent: Chris Gayle, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hardus Viljoen, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Nicholas Pooran
Kings XI Punjab could also miss some of their key players but they don't have any major concern as such. Glenn Maxwell and Chris Jordan will be occupied in the limited overs series between England and Australia until 16 September, which means they will take another seven days to complete the quarantine procedure after their arrival in UAE. Mujeeb Ur Rahman could also remain out of the first match if his team reaches the final of the Shpageeza League on 18 September. So these three players have the highest chances of missing the first match for Kings XI Punjab.
The Caribbean duo of Sheldon Cottrell and Nicholas Pooran should be available in time after completing their CPL assignments with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors respectively. Chris Gayle and James Neesham aren't involved in any sporting action as of now and they should be available by the start of the league as well. Clouds of doubt remain over the status of their South African import Hardus Viljoen but with the CSA and the South African Government in favour of allowing the players to depart, his availability shouldn't be a problem as well.
