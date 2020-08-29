Watch: Anushka & Virat Celebrate Baby News With RCB Team-mates

Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma announced earlier this week that they were expecting their first child together in January 2021. And while the social media announcement was accompanied by a picture of the two with Anushka flaunting her baby bump, the two were spotted together once again on Friday night, in a video posted by RCB.

Anushka and Virat can be seen cutting a cake with Yuzvendra Chahal as the team joins them in the celebration.

IPL 2020 is slated to start on 19 September but the BCCI is yet to release a schedule. There has been a minor setback with upto 10 members of the Chennai Super Kings’ travelling party testing positive for coronavirus in the last few days. The team has extended their quarantine till 1 September and all those testing positive have been taken to another hotel where they will be quarantined for 14 days.