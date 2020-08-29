Watch: Anushka & Virat Celebrate Baby News With RCB Team-mates
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli cut a cake with Virat’s RCB team-mates to celebrate their baby announcement.
It was the news that broke the internet and now Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are celebrating their pregnancy news with his IPL team-mates.
The couple, along with the rest of the RCB squad, were in 7 day quarantine after landing in the UAE but on Friday, everyone stepped out first for a training session and then for a little celebration. Double celebration in fact as Yuzvendra Chahal too cut a cake following his recent engagement.
Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma announced earlier this week that they were expecting their first child together in January 2021. And while the social media announcement was accompanied by a picture of the two with Anushka flaunting her baby bump, the two were spotted together once again on Friday night, in a video posted by RCB.
Anushka and Virat can be seen cutting a cake with Yuzvendra Chahal as the team joins them in the celebration.
IPL 2020 is slated to start on 19 September but the BCCI is yet to release a schedule. There has been a minor setback with upto 10 members of the Chennai Super Kings’ travelling party testing positive for coronavirus in the last few days. The team has extended their quarantine till 1 September and all those testing positive have been taken to another hotel where they will be quarantined for 14 days.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.