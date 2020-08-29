A Second CSK Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus: Reports
A second CSK player has tested positive for coronavirus.
There’s been another setback for the Chennai Super Kings with a second player testing positive for coronavirus on Saturday, 29 August.
On Friday, reports emerged that 10 members of the team’s travelling party had tested COVID positive: one player and 9 from the support staff.
CSK extended their quarantine in Dubai to 1 September and conducted another round of tests on Friday, in which a second player has now been found to be COVID positive.
Earlier on Saturday, the team announced that Suresh Raina had pulled out of the season and returned home to India for personal reasons. It is unlikely that he is among those to test positive as travel guidelines don’t allow anyone who is a carrier of the coronavirus to travel at this time.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.