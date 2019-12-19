IPL Auction Analysis: RCB Bolster Bowling, Add Seasoned Players

What They Did Right

RCB had their priorities sorted out for once and wasn’t too eager to get into bidding wars like they have been before. Instead, they chose to spend on the absolute must-haves they had in the list – Aaron Finch and Chris Morris. Having acquired the two big names, RCB tried their luck at getting in a few value-for-money purchases, but quickly shelved the plan as they realised waiting for the last round was possibly smarter.

Even in the last few rounds, RCB were careful with their choices and in fact bagged two rather underrated T20 talents in Josh Philippe, the Big Bash League hero who has been hogging headlines of late, and Isuru Udana. While Philippe will serve as Heinrich Klaasen’s (released before auction) replacement, Udana will fill in for someone like Nathan Coulter-Nile with his pace variations and lower-order hitting forming a potent combo.

Chris Morris is a dynamic pick who can replace Stoinis and perform his role in the side much better. A good death overs bowler and a power hitter, Morris will serve a dual purpose by also plugging the death overs issue they have.

Pavan Deshpande offers a middle-order batting option who can also chip in with the ball and at Rs 20 lakh is a decent buy.