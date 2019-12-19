IPL Auction 2020: U-19 Captain Priyam Garg Sold to Sunrisers
India’s under-19 captain Priyam Garg will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League after the teenager was sold for Rs 1.9 cr at the IPL auction in Kolkata on Thursday.
Garg, had a stellar debut season for Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy scoring 814 runs in the domestic competition last year. He had also scored a fine half-century in the Duleep Trophy representing India Green. On Thursday, several teams had joined in the bidding war for the youngster but it was Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad who seemed to be most keen on having the Uttar Pradesh star on board.
Despite having a base price of Rs 20 lakh, Garg, who will lead the under-19 team at the World Cup in South Africa next February, was snooped up by Sunrisers who seemed to have been investing in young talents. The Orange Army also picked Virat Singh who they got for a similar price at the IPL auction.
In 12 first-class matches so far, Garg has 867 runs under his belt with two hundreds and two half-centuries to his name. He also has an impressive T20 record having scored 227 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 132.74 so far.
