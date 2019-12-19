IPL Auction 2020: U-19 Captain Priyam Garg Sold to Sunrisers

Despite having a base price of Rs 20 lakh, Garg, who will lead the under-19 team at the World Cup in South Africa next February, was snooped up by Sunrisers who seemed to have been investing in young talents. The Orange Army also picked Virat Singh who they got for a similar price at the IPL auction.

In 12 first-class matches so far, Garg has 867 runs under his belt with two hundreds and two half-centuries to his name. He also has an impressive T20 record having scored 227 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 132.74 so far.