If Unavoidable, IPL Should be Held Behind Closed Doors, Says Govt

This clearly is an indication for the BCCI that if they do go ahead with the IPL, it has to be behind closed doors. When contacted, a BCCI official said that the decision of the central government needs to be adhered to.

"The BCCI will take the best possible course of action in the interest of the game, the players, the fans and the league. The circumstances are changing and the board doesn't really have control over the situation. The IPL Governing Council is meeting in Mumbai on Saturday and have to take a call keeping in mind the diktat handed by the central government," a BCCI official told IANS.

The central government on Wednesday suspended all visas, barring a few categories like diplomatic and employment, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus as cases across the country rose over 70.