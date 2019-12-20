Pat Cummins Bagged Rs 15 Crore Bid Due to High Demand: Ganguly

Cummins had previously played for KKR in the 2014 season. He played just one match that year. In the last three years, Cummins has seen an upturn in fortune, becoming a mainstay in the Australian pace attack and is currently the no.1 ranked Test bowler.

In the IPL, Cummins was bought by the Delhi Daredevils in 2017 for Rs4.5 crores and he ended up taking 15 wickets. He was bought for Rs5.4 crores by the Mumbai Indians last season but was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

On Thursday, he surpassed Ben Stokes as the most expensive foreign buy in the history of the IPL auctions. Stokes was bought by Rising Pune Supergiant for Rs14.5 crore.