IPL Takes Big Hit! Delhi Govt Bans All Sporting Events
The future of the IPL 2020 may still be uncertain but the Delhi Government has declared that at least the Capital city will not be hosting any matches this season.
At a press conference in the capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “We have decided to ban any sports activity where people will gather in huge numbers like IPL. Social distancing is important to curb the breakout of Coronavirus.”
Delhi is home to IPL franchise Delhi Capitals who are scheduled to play their first match of the season on 30 March against Kings XI Punjab, at home.
