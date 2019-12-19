IPL Auction’s Most Expensive Players: Cummins, Maxwell, Morris
Pat Cummins attracted the highest bid at the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata on Thursday with Kolkata Knight Riders splashing Rs 15.55 cr to get him on board. A total of 338 players will go under the hammer at the IPL auction so far. At the star of the auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore (12) had the most number of slots to fill and were followed by Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals who all had to get 11 players on board.
The auction, one before the mega auction slated next year, did see a few teams with nearly half of their allotted sum available and while there were a few smart buys, there were quite a few names who were on the happier side of the windfall owing to a tussle between multiple teams. Here’s a list of the most expensive players so far:
1. Pat Cummins - KKR (Rs 15.5 cr)
Kolkata Knight Riders got the lanky fast bowler in their roster for a mammoth Rs 15.5 cr. Although the bidding war initially emerged out between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders were a late customer when the bid had reached 14.5 crore. However, KKR upped the ante and as the hammer hit the board, Cummins became the most expensive overseas player in the history of IPL.
2. Glenn Maxwell - KXIP (Rs 10.75 cr)
The explosive Australian was sold at a whooping Rs 10.75 cr to Kings XI Punjab who were without a captain and might be the one they turn to at the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.
3. Chris Morris - RCB (10 cr)
The South African bowling all-rounder had a base price of Rs 1.5 cr but saw his fortune increase by more than six times as Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore entered into a race to have him on board. However, a late entry from Mumbai Indians ensured he touches the 10-crore mark when both MI and KXIP backed out. Although he didn’t have an exciting IPL last season, he has picked up 44 wickets in 36 matches at 24.86 this year.
4. Eoin Morgan - KKR (Rs 5.25 cr)
The limited-overs skipper of England was swooped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5.25 crore. A solid middle order batsman, the English skipper will provide the role of a perfect finisher alongside Andre Russell who had to often take up that role all by himself for the former champions in the last edition of the IPL.
5. Robin Uthappa - RR (Rs 3 cr)
The former Kolkata Knight Riders opener was sold to Rajasthan Royal for Rs 3 crore. Kings XI Punjab had entered the tussle for the Kerala captain but eventually backed out of the auction. His base price was Rs 1.5 cr.
