Banton, Narine, Gill – Who Will Solve KKR’s Opening Conundrum?

Kolkata Knight Riders were undoubtedly the talk of the cricketing fraternity on Thursday, 19 December, as they bought Australian Pat Cummins for the fattest pay cheque ever dished out to an overseas player. Besides pace, he has variations in his arsenal to rattle any opposition and will be expected to play a crucial role for the former champions.

However, while they splashed Rs 15.50 crore to secure the all-rounder’s services, they perhaps left a few spots under the scanner as they went home with only Rs 8.5 crore and just two domestic slots to fill.