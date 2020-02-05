KKR’s Tom Banton Signs New 2-Year Deal With Brisbane Heat for BBL
England batsman Tom Banton has signed a new two-year deal with Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL).
Banton is currently in South Africa where he made his ODI debut for England overnight in the series against the Proteas. He played the first half of the ongoing BBL edition for the Heat, scoring three half centuries at a strike rate of 176.98 while amassing 223 runs.
Brisbane Heat coach Darren Lehmann said Banton had been identified as a key signing for the club.
"I think anyone who saw Tom during his seven games for the Heat in the BBL would agree that he is a special player and someone we think can play an important role for us over the next two years," he said.
“We wanted to move quickly and are very pleased that Tom has agreed to terms. He’s a good young lad and we think his cricket will only get better from here. He’s got his first IPL coming up and he’s in the English set-up, so we know how highly he is thought of around the world.”Darren Lehmann, Brisbane Heat coach Darren Lehmann
The 21-year-old right-hander has played three T20Is for England and shapes as a potential member of their squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October.
In the Indian Premier League auction last year, Banton was bought by former IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at his base price of Rs 1 crore.
