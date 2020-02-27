IPL’s Oldest Player Pravin Tambe Disqualified From the Tournament

48-year-old Pravin Tambe, who was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders at the last IPL auction in December 2019, will not be part of the tournament this time around.

According to Indian Express, the senior cricketer has been found guilty of disregarding BCCI policies, since he participated in a foreign league, without officially announcing his retirement or seeking permission from BCCI.

Tambe was part of the Abu Dhabi T10 League last year, turning out for the Northern Warriors.

The new IPL chairman Brijesh Patel reportedly confirmed Tambe’s ineligibility to Indian Express. “He (Tambe) won’t be allowed to play IPL,” Patel told The Indian Express. “He (Tambe) won’t be allowed otherwise we have to allow everyone.”