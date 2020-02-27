IPL’s Oldest Player Pravin Tambe Disqualified From the Tournament
48-year-old Pravin Tambe, who was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders at the last IPL auction in December 2019, will not be part of the tournament this time around.
According to Indian Express, the senior cricketer has been found guilty of disregarding BCCI policies, since he participated in a foreign league, without officially announcing his retirement or seeking permission from BCCI.
Tambe was part of the Abu Dhabi T10 League last year, turning out for the Northern Warriors.
The new IPL chairman Brijesh Patel reportedly confirmed Tambe’s ineligibility to Indian Express. “He (Tambe) won’t be allowed to play IPL,” Patel told The Indian Express. “He (Tambe) won’t be allowed otherwise we have to allow everyone.”
The crafty spinner had become the oldest player to be sold at the auctions in December when two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders picked him up at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.
His breakthrough season was in 2014 when he picked up 15 wickets for Rajasthan Royals.
Age was never a factor for the 48-year-old. In fact, immediately after being bought by the Kolkata franchisee this time around, Tambe said he still feels like a 20-year-old.
“I still play with a mindset like I am a 20-year-old young,” he had said. “I will bring all my experience and energy to the team. And that positivity. I know that I can bring that, even if I’m with them not playing. I would like to do well in whatever role given to me be it in fielding or bowling. It’s not to prove anything.
