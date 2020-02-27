IPL’s Oldest Player Pravin Tambe Disqualified From the Tournament
Pravin Tambe’s breakthrough season was in 2014 when he picked up 15 wickets for Rajasthan Royals.
Pravin Tambe’s breakthrough season was in 2014 when he picked up 15 wickets for Rajasthan Royals.(Photo: IANS)

IPL’s Oldest Player Pravin Tambe Disqualified From the Tournament

The Quint
IPL

48-year-old Pravin Tambe, who was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders at the last IPL auction in December 2019, will not be part of the tournament this time around.

According to Indian Express, the senior cricketer has been found guilty of disregarding BCCI policies, since he participated in a foreign league, without officially announcing his retirement or seeking permission from BCCI.

Tambe was part of the Abu Dhabi T10 League last year, turning out for the Northern Warriors.

The new IPL chairman Brijesh Patel reportedly confirmed Tambe’s ineligibility to Indian Express. “He (Tambe) won’t be allowed to play IPL,” Patel told The Indian Express. “He (Tambe) won’t be allowed otherwise we have to allow everyone.”

“The board only allow players to play in one day, three-day, four-day and county cricket and each player has to seek BCCI and respective state association’s no-objection certificate.”
Brijesh Patel, IPL chairman
Loading...
Pravin Tambe was part of the Abu Dhabi T10 League last year, turning out for the Northern Warriors.
Pravin Tambe was part of the Abu Dhabi T10 League last year, turning out for the Northern Warriors.
(Photo: Abu Dhabu T10 League)

The crafty spinner had become the oldest player to be sold at the auctions in December when two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders picked him up at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

A veteran of 33 IPL matches, Tambe has played in four editions of IPL between 2013 and 2016. In the process, he represented three different franchises - Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking 28 wickets,

His breakthrough season was in 2014 when he picked up 15 wickets for Rajasthan Royals.

Age was never a factor for the 48-year-old. In fact, immediately after being bought by the Kolkata franchisee this time around, Tambe said he still feels like a 20-year-old.

“I still play with a mindset like I am a 20-year-old young,” he had said. “I will bring all my experience and energy to the team. And that positivity. I know that I can bring that, even if I’m with them not playing. I would like to do well in whatever role given to me be it in fielding or bowling. It’s not to prove anything.

The Knight Riders have been informed about the development, but it still remains to be seen whether they bring in a replacement for Tambe.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our IPL section for more stories.

    Loading...