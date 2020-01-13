KKR’s Pravin Tambe Breaks BCCI Protocol, Unlikely to Play IPL

Veteran leg-spinner Pravin Tambe won't be able to participate in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to get underway on March 29. Speaking to IANS, a BCCI functionary confirmed that Tambe can't play in the IPL since he has played in the T10 League.

"BCCI rules strictly say that an Indian player has to be exclusively playing in the IPL or he has to stay away from the cash-rich league and participate in other leagues across the globe. To have sent in his name for the T10 draft and now to also be a part of the IPL is clearly against the BCCI protocol. So, he can't play," the BCCI functionary said.