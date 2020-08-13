KXIP’s Karun Nair Recovers From COVID-19, Set to Play IPL
Karun Nair positive for COVID-19 last month but reportedly tested negative on 8 August and will join the KXIP camp.
India and Kings XI Punjab batsman Karun Nair had tested positive for COVID-19 last month but has now recovered and is set to travel to the UAE for the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting 19 September.
As per a ESPNCricinfo report, Nair went into self-isolation for more than two weeks before clearing the test on 8 August.
Nair will now undergo three further tests as part of the protocol the Kings XI management has laid out for the contingent travelling to the UAE. Only those who clear the testing process will board the flight on 20 August.
Nair will be a part of small group in Bengaluru that will board a charter flight that will pick up a wider set of players and staff from Delhi, the report said.
Nair has been part of 14 matches for Kings XI across the 2018 and 2019 IPL seasons, scoring 306 runs, including two fifties, at a strike rate of 134.80.
