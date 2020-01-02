Ish Sodhi Returns to Rajasthan Royals as Spin Consultant

Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, 2 January appointed New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi as their spin consultant for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

The 27-year-old was part of the Royals squad in the 2018 and 2019 before being released ahead of last month's IPL auction.

As part of his new role with the franchise, Sodhi will be working closely with bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule and Chief Operating Officer Jake Lush McCrum.