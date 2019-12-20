IPL Auction: Irfan Pathan Has a Special Message for Brother Yusuf

Veteran Indian pacer Irfan Pathan told his brother Yusuf, who went unsold at the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, that he is a real match-winner and that small hiccups don't define his career.

Yusuf, who was once regarded as one of the most dynamic all-rounders, couldn't find any buyer at the IPL auction which took place on Thursday evening in Kolkata.

At Thursday's auctions, Yusuf had his base value set at Rs 1 crore. However, the 37-year-old, who has played 174 IPL matches so far in his career, shockingly went unsold.