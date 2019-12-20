IPL Team Analysis: With Smart Buys, KXIP Look Formidable On Paper

Kings XI Punjab came into the IPL 2020 auction with the biggest purse available and like every year, they were expected to splash a huge amount of money for acquiring the services of some of the big names.

But this year, they bought well and they bought wise to assemble an excellent squad for the summer. With Anil Kumble heading their think-tank as the Director of Cricket, they have picked a few street-smart choices having spent just Rs 24.40 cr out of their available purse of Rs 42.70 cr. That sums up how clear a thought process they had behind every move they made. As a result of their tactics, they have a formidable side on paper which on their day will be a team to beat at the tournament.

Let's have a look at what their latest acquisitions offer and how they stack up in terms of squad strength and team combination.