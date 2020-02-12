IPL: RCB Removes Picture and Name, Chahal Raises Eyebrows

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday removed their profile picture and posts from various social media accounts, sending not only fans but their star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in a tizzy.

"Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go?," Chahal tweeted on his way back from New Zealand where he failed to inspire India to an ODI series win as they lost 0-3.