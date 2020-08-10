The Quint’s Newsletter: An IPL in The Time Of a Global Pandemic

Yes, it really is happening.

Suspended from its original starting date of 29 March due to coronavirus, the ‘Indian’ Premier League this time will be played entirely in the UAE starting 19 September. Moving the venue may have solved some problems for the BCCI, but with over 500 personnel involved in the tournament — most of whom will be travelling from India — the issue of everyone's safety will be paramount.

Cue 'bio-secure environment'.

It's a term introduced to cricket by England when they hosted the restart of the sport post the COVID-19 lockdowns with the Test series against West Indies. Imagine a bubble, divide it into zones, get tested before entering each zone, and restrict movement from one to another — that's the best chance you have of pulling off this eight-team tournament with matches every day for 53 days.