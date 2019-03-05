Gayle’s 175, McCullum’s 158: The 10 Highest Scores in IPL History

From Brendon McCullum’s record-setting 158 runs in the inaugural match to Rishabh Pant’s 128 off 62 in 2018, the Indian Premier League has seen several outstanding knocks through its 12 seasons.

With a total of six 100-plus scores, Windies batsman Chris Gayle – who has been retained by Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming season – holds the record for the most number of IPL centuries.

Ahead of the 13th edition of the league, The Quint takes a look at the top 10 highest scores in the IPL.