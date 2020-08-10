IPL Has Received ‘All Written Approvals’ From Govt: Brijesh Patel

The IPL had decided to move the tournament to the UAE this time due to the growing number of coronavirus cases in India. Since the start of August, the UAE has reported just under 250 new positive cases a day.

The 8 franchises have already started preparing for the season with some even calling their Indian players to their home cities where the testing and quarantining process is underway. IPL’s SOP for all teams had made it compulsory for franchises to conduct 2 tests on their players and support staff in the week leading up to their departure to the USE. Both tests must be conducted 24 hours apart. After that, once they land in the UAE, one test will be conducted at the airport and then three more spanning a week during the period everyone spends in quarantine.