Kings XI Punjab Enter IPL Auction in Search of a Captain, Again

It is a similar situation like that of Kolkata Knight Riders a couple of seasons back when they had to rope in India international Dinesh Karthik after Gautam Gambhir had parted ways to join Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) after helping the purple and gold brigade lift the title twice.

Karthik did have the luxury of a settled squad though and helped the team reach the play-off stages in his first season as skipper while they finished fifth in 2019.

The other factor for the team is that they lack experienced heads in the dressing room. While Chris Gayle, KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami have all been around the international circuit for quite some time, none of them have earned their reputation as captains. It will thus be a surprise pick if Kings XI Punjab want to venture into unchartered territories and pull off a surprise but chances of that look slim.

However, KL Rahul may still get the nod if the management wants to back an Indian to take charge at the helm over overseas options.