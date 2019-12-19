KKR Make First Big Move! Spend Rs 5.25 Crore on Eoin Morgan
Eoin Morgan has been bought for Rs 5.25 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders.
Eoin Morgan has been bought for Rs 5.25 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders.(Photo: BCCI)

KKR Make First Big Move! Spend Rs 5.25 Crore on Eoin Morgan

The Quint
IPL

England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has been picked up for a massive Rs 5.25 crore in the 2020 IPL auction.

Morgan’s base price was Rs 1.5 crore and after a tough bidding war between KKR and Delhi Capitals he was bought for Rs 5.25 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders.

Loading...

Besides his captaincy skills, Morgan is a big-hitting batsman and one who can hold the middle-order together.

The left-hander's 71-ball 148 against Afghanistan in the 50-over World Cup will be remembered forever.

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our IPL section for more stories.

    Loading...