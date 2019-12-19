KKR Make First Big Move! Spend Rs 5.25 Crore on Eoin Morgan
England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has been picked up for a massive Rs 5.25 crore in the 2020 IPL auction.
Morgan’s base price was Rs 1.5 crore and after a tough bidding war between KKR and Delhi Capitals he was bought for Rs 5.25 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders.
Besides his captaincy skills, Morgan is a big-hitting batsman and one who can hold the middle-order together.
The left-hander's 71-ball 148 against Afghanistan in the 50-over World Cup will be remembered forever.
