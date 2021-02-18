IPL Auction 2021: Most Expensive Players in IPL History
The IPL Auction 2021 will take place on Thursday, 18 February. Associates of all eight IPL franchises will come together to bid on the players to fill up the vacant slots in their team rosters. The auction is scheduled to start at 3 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) in Chennai.
With all eyes on the players who are expected to attract the highest bids in IPL 2021, let’s have a look at four most expensive players in the history of the IPL.
Yuvraj Singh
Indian sports star and all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is the costliest player in the history of the IPL. With the base price of Rs 2 crore, Delhi Daredevils, in the year 2015 placed a bid of Rs 16 crore on him. This makes him the most expensive player in history of IPL.
He was also the most expensive player in 2014 with RCB’s bid for him at Rs 14 crore.
Pat Cummins
Australian bowler Pat Cummins is the second most expensive player in the history of IPL. In the year 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) offered the highest bid of Rs 15.5 crore for Pat Cummins.
Gautam Gambhir
In the fourth season of IPL in year 2011, Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir attracted the highest bid of Rs 14.9 crore from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). This makes him the third most expensive player in the history of IPL.
Ben Stokes
England all-rounder Ben Strokes was the most expensive player in the tenth season of IPL in the year 2017. Rising Pune Supergiants placed the highest bid of Rs 14.5 crore on him, which makes him the fourth most expensive player in IPL history.
He was also the most expensive player in the year 2018. He attracted a bid of Rs 12.5 crore from Rajasthan Royals.
