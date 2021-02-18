IPL Auction 2021 LIVE Stream: How to Watch Players Bidding Online

The IPL Auction 2021 is scheduled for Thursday, 18 February, in Chennai. Representative of eight IPL franchises will gather under one roof to fill up the vacant slots in their team rosters.

This year, a total of 292 cricketers were shortlisted from a list of 1,114 players. Out of these 292 players, 164 are Indians and 125 of them are overseas players. The remaining three players are from ICC associate member nations.

All the teams are allowed to have maximum 25 players on their roster with 8 overseas players, and their team value cannot exceed Rs 85 crore.