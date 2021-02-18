Australia Bowler Jhye Richardson Goes to Punjab Kings for Rs 14 Cr

Australian bowler Jhye Richardson saw three teams battling it out for him at the IPL Auction 2021 on Thursday, 18 February. With Punjab Kings finally adding him to their kitty for a big price of Rs 14 crore.

The fast bowler entered the auction with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

This is the first time the 24-year-old will be part of the Indian Premier League. He has played a total of 9 T20 internationals for Australia.