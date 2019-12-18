5 Unknown Young Indian Players Awaiting Their IPL Destiny

Aryan Juyal Given Flight by Father’s Dedication

Born into a family of doctors, Aryan Juyal, 18, was highly passionate about cricket ever since he was in the third standard. His talent helped him gain an entry into the school cricket team in Haldwani, his home town, and he soon grabbed the attention of Ravindra Negi, a coach from the Abhumanya Cricket Academy.

Juyal’s father then sent him to Moradabad so he could stay with his grandparents and train at the LB Shastri Cricket Club in Delhi under Sanjay Bharadwaj. Even at their house back in Haldwani, Juyal’s father built an indoor practice net with an artificial turf and wicket on the terrace, so that the young cricketer would not miss out on training whenever he was home. It also helped Aryan train in rainy weather, and the efforts of his father paid rich dividends as he went on to represent Uttar Pradesh in the Vinoo Mankad tournament in 2017.

It was a dream debut for Aryan, who scored 401 runs in five innings, which enabled him to get picked for the Challenger Trophy. He was in the top four batters with 171 runs, which helped him earn a spot for the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup side. Juyal has just played 13 List A games in his career thus far and will be aiming to go higher. His strong technique, perfected under the watchful eyes of his father, can make him a player who is much sought after in the IPL auctions.