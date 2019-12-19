IPL Auction 2020: Piyush Chawla Becomes Most Expensive Indian

In an unexpected buy, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings have spent almost half their salary cap on Piyush Chawla.

The spinner has been bought by CSK for Rs 6.75 crore after they beat Kings XI Punjab in a fierce bidding war. He could be effective on the slow tracks at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, CSK’s home ground.

Chawla had placed his base price at Rs 1 crore after being released by Kolkata Knight Riders in the off season.