IPL Auction 2020: Mumbai Indians Swoop up Chris Lynn For Rs 2 cr
The defending champions Mumbai Indians, who anyway had quite a settled squad, bought Chris Lynn, the first player on offer at the IPL 2020 auction for a base price of Rs 2 cr. They have a solid core intact and Lynn’s inclusion will help both Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar Yadav free their arms at the top of the order. Despite having an injury-marred 2019, Lynn scored 405 runs in 13 matches at an impressive strike rate of 139.65.
Known to be sluggish at the start of the league, Mumbai Indians have earned their bragging rights in style, having lifted the silverware four times — one more than arch-rival Chennai Super Kings.
Mumbai Indians, who had seven slots to fill heading into the auction, used the purse in a judicious manner as back-ups to their regular players. Having retained the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, the Mumbai outfit have a cluster of good Indian regulars in the side, which helps them tinker around with the fringe players according to surfaces and conditions.
Boult’s inclusion in particular should prove to be an extremely effective move given he is a proven death-overs specialist and will form a formidable pair with Bumrah.
It will be a wise decision to keep back-up players for both Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, who both spent a considerable amount of time away from the field owing to injuries, given injuries to both would only leave the veteran Lasith Malinga, Dhawal Kulkarni and Mitchell McClenaghan to shoulder the responsibility in the pace category.
Retained Players
Besides retaining skipper Rohit Sharma, who have helped them bag the title thrice, not much has been tweaked to the squad that lifted the title last season:
Full list of retained players
- Rohit Sharma
- Dhawal Kulkarni
- Hardik Pandya
- Ishan Kishan
- Sherfane Rutherford
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Jayant Yadav
- Quinton de Kock
- Suryakumar Yadav
- Lasith Malinga
- Kieron Pollard
- Aditya Tare
- Anmolpreet Singh
- Mitchell McClenaghan
- Krunal Pandya
- Rahul Chahar
- Anukul Roy
- Trent Boult
Additions
- Chris Lynn
