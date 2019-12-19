IPL Auction 2020: Mumbai Indians Swoop up Chris Lynn For Rs 2 cr

Known to be sluggish at the start of the league, Mumbai Indians have earned their bragging rights in style, having lifted the silverware four times — one more than arch-rival Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai Indians, who had seven slots to fill heading into the auction, used the purse in a judicious manner as back-ups to their regular players. Having retained the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, the Mumbai outfit have a cluster of good Indian regulars in the side, which helps them tinker around with the fringe players according to surfaces and conditions.