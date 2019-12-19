IPL Auction 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Full Squad List
IPL Auction 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Full Squad List

Sumit Josh
IPL

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made the most expensive buy at the 2020 IPL auctions in Kolkata, picking Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins for a whopping Rs 15.75 crore.

They also bid ferociously to acquire the services of World Cup winning English captain Eoin Morgan for Rs 5.25 crore.

Apart from the two overseas players, KKR also bought all-rounder Varun Chakaravarthy for Rs 4 crore and batsman Rahul Tripathi Rs 60 lakh. They also picked up young Tamil Nadu bowler M Siddharth at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

In the second session of the auction, KKR made two quick buys. First they picked up all-rounder Chris Green for his base price Rs 20 lakh and then they bought English T20 specialist Tom Banton for a steep base price of Rs 1 crore. Nikhil Naik made a comeback to the KKR squad after he was brought back in the auction on request.

At the end of 2020 IPL auction, the Knight Riders managed to fill 23 spots in their squad and completed their full quota of 8 overseas players. They still have Rs 8.50 crore left in their purse.
IPL Auction 2020 - Kolkata Knight Riders’ Players

  1. Andre Russell
  2. Dinesh Karthik
  3. Harry Gurney
  4. Kamlesh Nagarkoti
  5. Kuldeep Yadav
  6. Lockie Ferguson
  7. Nitish Rana
  8. Prasidh Krishna
  9. Rinku Singh
  10. Sandeep Warrier
  11. Shivam Mavi
  12. Shubman Gill
  13. Siddhesh Lad
  14. Sunil Narine
  15. Pat Cummins - Rs 15.50 crore
  16. Eoin Morgan - Rs 5.25 crore
  17. Varun Chakaravarthy - Rs 4 crore
  18. Rahul Tripathi - Rs 60 lakh
  19. M Siddharth - Rs 20 lakh
  20. Chris Green - Rs 20 lakh
  21. Tom Banton - Rs 1 crore
  22. Pravin Tambe - Rs 20 lakh
  23. Nikhil Naik - Rs 20 lakh

(Players bought in 2020 IPL auction in bold)

After a complete makeover of the coaching staff, which saw former player Brendon McCullum being roped in as the coach, the side released as many as 11 players coming into the auction, which refilled their purse with Rs 35.65 crore.

Skipper Dinesh Karthik managed to keep his place in the side along with KKR regular Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. The side continues to show their trust in the youth brigade as they retained Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Kamlesh Nagarkoti among others.

