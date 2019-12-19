IPL Auction 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Full Squad List

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made the most expensive buy at the 2020 IPL auctions in Kolkata, picking Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins for a whopping Rs 15.75 crore.

They also bid ferociously to acquire the services of World Cup winning English captain Eoin Morgan for Rs 5.25 crore.

Apart from the two overseas players, KKR also bought all-rounder Varun Chakaravarthy for Rs 4 crore and batsman Rahul Tripathi Rs 60 lakh. They also picked up young Tamil Nadu bowler M Siddharth at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

In the second session of the auction, KKR made two quick buys. First they picked up all-rounder Chris Green for his base price Rs 20 lakh and then they bought English T20 specialist Tom Banton for a steep base price of Rs 1 crore. Nikhil Naik made a comeback to the KKR squad after he was brought back in the auction on request.