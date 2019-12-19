IPL Auction 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Full Squad List
Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made the most expensive buy at the 2020 IPL auctions in Kolkata, picking Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins for a whopping Rs 15.75 crore.
They also bid ferociously to acquire the services of World Cup winning English captain Eoin Morgan for Rs 5.25 crore.
Apart from the two overseas players, KKR also bought all-rounder Varun Chakaravarthy for Rs 4 crore and batsman Rahul Tripathi Rs 60 lakh. They also picked up young Tamil Nadu bowler M Siddharth at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.
In the second session of the auction, KKR made two quick buys. First they picked up all-rounder Chris Green for his base price Rs 20 lakh and then they bought English T20 specialist Tom Banton for a steep base price of Rs 1 crore. Nikhil Naik made a comeback to the KKR squad after he was brought back in the auction on request.
IPL Auction 2020 - Kolkata Knight Riders’ Players
- Andre Russell
- Dinesh Karthik
- Harry Gurney
- Kamlesh Nagarkoti
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Lockie Ferguson
- Nitish Rana
- Prasidh Krishna
- Rinku Singh
- Sandeep Warrier
- Shivam Mavi
- Shubman Gill
- Siddhesh Lad
- Sunil Narine
- Pat Cummins - Rs 15.50 crore
- Eoin Morgan - Rs 5.25 crore
- Varun Chakaravarthy - Rs 4 crore
- Rahul Tripathi - Rs 60 lakh
- M Siddharth - Rs 20 lakh
- Chris Green - Rs 20 lakh
- Tom Banton - Rs 1 crore
- Pravin Tambe - Rs 20 lakh
- Nikhil Naik - Rs 20 lakh
(Players bought in 2020 IPL auction in bold)
After a complete makeover of the coaching staff, which saw former player Brendon McCullum being roped in as the coach, the side released as many as 11 players coming into the auction, which refilled their purse with Rs 35.65 crore.
Skipper Dinesh Karthik managed to keep his place in the side along with KKR regular Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. The side continues to show their trust in the youth brigade as they retained Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Kamlesh Nagarkoti among others.
