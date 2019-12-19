IPL Auction 2020: Kings XI Punjab buy Glenn Maxwell for Rs 10.75cr
One of the only two teams to have never won an IPL title, Kings XI Punjab had a lot to do at the IPL auction in Kolkata on Thursday and they made their intent clear as they roped in the explosive Australian at Rs 10.75 crore. Having traded Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals in the trading window, the Mohali-based outfit are without a captain so far and were expected to pick up a formidable name to have a few quality options for the post.
However, that’s just one of the several problems they currently have at hand.
Maxwell’s addition also gives them a handy middle-order batsman who on his day can turn matches on their head. Besides the explosive opening pair of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle, the only sector where they looked solid so far is in terms of their spin wizards where besides the wily Mujeeb ur Rahman, they also have Murugan Ashwin and Krishnappa Gowtham to fall back on.
In the pace department as well, besides Mohammed Shami, there aren’t any significant names to support him or fall back on. They do have Hardus Viljoen on their roster and while he is a proven T20 customer, he isn’t one of the world’s best with the ability to turn games on the head.
Retained players
The Kings XI Punjab haven’t let gone of their star opening pair of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul who accounted for nearly 46 per cent of the team’s total runs in the last season. They also retained Shami, who is likely to spearhead the bowling department.
- Chris Gayle
- Mohammed Shami
- K Gowtham
- KL Rahul
- Mayank Agarwal
- Mujeeb ur Rahman
- Nicholas Pooran
- Karun Nair
- Arshdeep Singh
- Sarfaraz Khan
- Hardus Viljoen
- Mandeep Singh
- M Ashwin
- J Suchith
- Harpreet Brar
- Darshan Nalkande
Additions
- Glenn Maxwell
