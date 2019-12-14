IPL Auction: Complete List of all 332 Players & Their Base Price
A total of 332 players will go under the hammer when the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions take place on 19 December in Kolkata.
The 332 players, who have been shortlisted out of total 997 who had registered, include 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and three players from associate nations.
Seven overseas players – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews – have been shortlisted at the highest base price of Rs 2 crore.
Robin Uthappa, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this year, is the only Indian player in the auction list with a base price of Rs1.5 crore. Foreign players including Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Chris Morris, Chris Woakes, Adam Zampa, Shaun Marsh, David Willey, Kane Richardson and Kyle Abbott have also been shortlisted at Rs1.5 crore.
Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat, who have also been released by their respective franchises, have set a base price of Rs1 crore.
Following is the full list of players who are going under the hammer in the 2020 IPL auction. They have been listen in the order they will come up in the auction.
Batsmen Lot 1
- Aaron Finch (Australia) Rs1 Crore
- Chris Lynn (Australia) Rs 2 Crores
- Eoin Morgan (England) Rs1.5 Crores
- Cheteshwar Pujara (India) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Jason Roy (England) Rs 1.5 Crores
- Robin Uthappa (India) Rs 1.50 Crores
- Hanuma Vihari (India) Rs 50 Lakhs
All Rounder Lot 1
- Stuart Binny (India) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Pat Cummins (Australia) Rs 2 Crores
- Sam curran (England) Rs 1 Crore
- Colin De Grandhomme (New Zealand) Rs 75Lakhs
- Glenn Maxwell (Australia) Rs 2 Crores
- Chris Morris (South Africa) Rs 1.5 Crores
- Yusuf Pathan (India) Rs 1 Crore
- Chris Woakes (England) Rs 1.5 Crores
Wicket-Keepers Lot 1
- Alex Carey (Australia) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Shai Hope (West Indies) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Naman Ojha (India) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh) Rs 75 Lakhs
Fast Bowlers Lot 1
- Sheldon Cottrell (West Indies) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Nathan Coulter-Nile (Australia) Rs 1 Crore
- Mohit Sharma (India) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Tim Southee (New Zealand) Rs 1 Crore
- Dale Steyn (South Africa) Rs 2 Crores
- Andrew Tye (Australia) Rs 1 Crore
- Jaydev Unadkat (India) Rs 1 Crore
Spin Bowlers Lot 1
- Piyush Chawla (India) Rs 1 Crores
- Zahir Khan (Afghanistan) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Ish Sodhi (New Zealand) Rs 75 Lakhs
- Hayden Walsh (West Indies) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Adam Zampa (Australia) Rs 1.5 Crores
Under-19 Batsmen Lot 1
- Harpreet Bhatia (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Priyam Garg (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Rohan Kaddam (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Manjot Kalra (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Virat Singh (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Rahul Tripathi (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
Under-19 All Rounder Lot 1
- Varun Chakaravarthy (India) Rs 30 Lakhs
- Pavan Deshpande (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Deepak Hooda (India) Rs 40 Lakhs
- Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Shahrukh Khan (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Daniel Sams (Australia) Rs 20 Lakhs
Under-19 Wicket-Keepers Lot
- Ankush Bains (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- K.S Bharat (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Kedar Devdhar (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Anuj Rawat (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Prabhsimran Singh (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Vishnu Vinod (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
Under-19 Fast Bowlers Lot 1
- Tushar Deshpande (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Kulwant Khejroliya (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Riley Meredith (Australia) Rs 40 Lakhs
- Ishan Porel (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Akash Singh (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Kartik Tyagi (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
Under-19 Spin Bowlers Lot 1
- Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan) Rs 30 Lakhs
- Ravi Bishnoi (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- K.C. Cariappa (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- R. Sai Kishore (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- M. Siddharth (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Midhun Sudhesan (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
Batsmen Lot 2
- Martin Guptill (New Zealand) Rs 1 Crore
- Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Colin Ingram (South Africa) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Evin Lewis (West Indies) Rs 1 Crore
- David Miller (South Africa) Rs 75 Lakhs
- Saurabh Tiwary (India) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Manoj Tiwary (India) Rs 50 Lakhs
All Rounder Lot 2
- Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Ben Cutting (Australia) Rs 75 Lakhs
- Rishi Dhawan (India) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Mitchell Marsh (Australia) Rs 2 Crores
- Colin Munro (New Zealand) Rs 1 Crore
- James Neesham (New Zealand) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Andile Phehlukwayo (South Africa) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Marcus Stoinis (Australia) Rs 1 Crore
Fast Bowlers Lot 2
- Josh Hazlewood (Australia) Rs 2 Crores
- Alzarri Joseph (West Indies) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Adam Milne (New Zealand) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Anrich Nortje (South Africa) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) Rs 1 Crore
- Barinder Sran (India) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Mark Wood (England) Rs 50 Lakhs
Under-19 Batsmen Lot 2
- Shivam Chauhan (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Abhimanyu Easwaran (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Laurie Evans (England) Rs 40 Lakhs
- Naushad Shaikh (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Pratham Singh (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Himmat Singh (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
Under-19 All Rounder Lot 2
- Ayush Badoni (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Sandeep Bavanaka (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Pravin Dubey (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Chris Green (Australia) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Shubhang Hegde (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Shams Mulani (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Shubham Ranjane (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Dhruv Shorey (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Swapnil Singh (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Lalit Yadav (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
Under-19 Wicket Keepers Lot 2
- Shahbaz Ahamad (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Sheldon Jackson (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Arun Karthick (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Nikhil Naik (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Agniv Pan (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Joshua Philippe( Australia) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Luvnith Sisodia (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Upendra Singh Yadav (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
Under-19 Fast Bowlers Lot 2
- Ben Dwarshuis (Australia) Rs 40 Lakhs
- Ali Khan (USA) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Mohsin Khan (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Lukman Hussain Meriwala (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Rahul Shukla (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Gourav Yadav (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
Under-19 Spin Bowlers Lot 2
- Zeeshan Ansar (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Satyajeet Bachhav (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Tejas Baroka (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Shivil Kaushik (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Pradeep Sahu (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Karanveer Singh (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
Batsmen Lot 3
- Tom Banton (England) Rs 1 Crore
- Alex Hales (England) Rs 1 Crore
- Janneman Malan (South Africa) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Aiden Markram (South Africa) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Shaun Marsh (Australia) Rs 1.5 Crore
- Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) Rs 1 Crore
All Rounder Lot 3
- Fabian Allen (West Indies) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Corey Anderson (New Zealand) Rs 75 Lakhs
- Tom Curran (England) Rs 1 Crore
- Jason Holder (West Indies) Rs 75 Lakhs
- Chris Jordan (England) Rs 75 Lakhs
- Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Rovman Powell (West Indies) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Isuru Udana (Sri Lanka) Rs 50 Lakhs
- David Willey (England) Rs 1.5 Crore
Wicket-Keepers Lot 2
- Ben Dunk (Australia) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Tom Latham (New Zealand) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Ben McDermott (Australia) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Glenn Phillips (New Zealand) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Tim Seifert (New Zealand) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Mohammad Shahzad (Afghanistan) Rs 50 Lakhs
Fast Bowlers Lot 3
- Sean Abbott (Australia) Rs 75 Lakhs
- Pat Brown (England) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Beuran Hendricks (South Africa) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Matt Henry (New Zealand) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Kane Richardson (Australia) Rs 1.5 Crores
- Oshane Thomas (West Indies) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Naveen Ul Haq (Afghanistan) Rs 50 Lakhs
Spin Bowlers Lot 2
- Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Fawad Ahmed (Australia) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Khary Pierre (West Indies) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa) Rs 50 Lakhs
Under-19 Batsmen Lot 3
- Shivam Bhambri (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Ricky Bhui (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Hiten Dalal (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Shubham Khajuria (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Amandeep Khare (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Samarth R (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Mayank Rawat (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
Under-19 All Rounder Lot 3
- N.Tilak Varma (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Prayas Barman (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Prashant Chopra (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Mayank Dagar (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- C.Hari Nishaanth (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Roosh Kalaria (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Akshay Karnewar (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Sumit Kumar (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Vishal Kushwah (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Akshdeep Nath (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
Under-19 Wicket-Keepers Lot 3
- Avi Barot (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Aryan Juyal (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Sumit Kumar (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Anmol Malhotra (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Smit Patel (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Saurabh Rawat (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Jitesh Sharma (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Mayank Sidhu (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
Under-19 Fast Bowlers Lot 3
- Nandre Burger (South Africa) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Stephen Chipurupalli (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Yash Dayal (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- C.V Milind (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- G. Periyasamy (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Chetan Sakariya (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Kuldeep Sen (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Anureet Singh (India) Rs 30 Lakhs
- Pradeep Thippeswamy (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Tanveer Ul Haq (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
Under-19 Spin Bowlers Lot 3
- Mihir Hirwani (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- S Manigandan (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Shiva Singh (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Ajay Sonu T (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Pravin Tambe (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Sagar Udeshi (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
Batsmen Lot 4
- Tom Bruce (New Zealand) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Oshada Fernando (Sri Lanka) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Avishka Fernando (Sri Lanka) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Brandon King (West Indies) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Lendl Simmons (West Indies) Rs 75 Lakhs
- Rassie Van Der Dussen (South Africa) Rs 50 Lakhs
All Rounder Lot 4
- Ashton Agar (Australia) Rs 1 Crore
- James Faulkner (Australia) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Lewis Gregory (England) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Moises Henriques (Australia) Rs 1 Crore
- Scott Kuggeleijn (New Zealand) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Romario Shepherd (West Indies) Rs 50 Lakhs
- D'Arcy Short (Australia) Rs 1 Crore
- David Wiese (South Africa) Rs 75 Lakhs
- Karim Janat (Afghanistan) Rs 50 Lakhs
Fast Bowlers Lot 4
- Kyle Abbott (South Africa) Rs 1.5 Crore
- Doug Bracewell (New Zealand) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Marchant DeLange (South Africa) Rs 75 Lakhs
- Ben Laughlin (Australia) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Tymal Mills (England) Rs 50 Lakhs
- James Pattinson (Australia) Rs 1 Crore
- Liam Plunkett (England) Rs 1 Crore
Under-19 Batsmen Lot 4
- Sachin Baby (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Rajesh Bishnoi (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Unmukt Chand (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Cameron Delport (South Africa) Rs 40 Lakhs
- Tanmay Mishra (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Priyank Panchal (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Vishnu Solanki (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
Under-19 All Rounder Lot 4
- Chaitanya Bishnoi (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Yudhvir Charak (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Chandrapal Chundawat (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Tajinder Dhillon (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Azim Kazi (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Sujit Nayak (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Abdul Samad (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Jalaj Saxena (India) Rs 30 Lakhs
- Utkarsh Singh (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Harsh Tyagi (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
Under-19 Fast Bowlers Lot 4
- Aniket Choudhary (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Puneet Datey (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Akash Deep (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Nathan Ellis (Australia) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Sayan Ghosh (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Chemar Holder (West Indies) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Arzan Nagwaswalla (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Safvan Patel (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Pradeep Sangwan (India) Rs 30 Lakhs
- Prithviraj Yarra (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
All Rounder Lot 5
- Ravi Bopara (England) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Dimuth Karunarathna (Sri Lanka) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Mohammad Mahmudullah (Bangladesh) Rs 75 Lakhs
- Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka) Rs 200 Lakhs
- Wiaan Mulder (South Africa) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Jon Jon Smuts (South Africa) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Ashton Turner (Australia) Rs 75 Lakhs
Fast Bowlers Lot 5
- Dushmanta Chameera (Sri Lanka) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Saqib Mahmood (England) Rs 75 Lakhs
- Obed McCoy (West Indies) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Nuwan Pradeep (Sri Lanka) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Blair Tickner (New Zealand) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Kesrick Williams (West Indies) Rs 50 Lakhs
Under-19 Batsmen Lot 5
- Armaan Jaffer (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Siddharth Krishnamurthy (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Rajat Patidar (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Shubham Singh Pundir (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Himanshu Rana (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Ekant Sen (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Subhranshu Senapati (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
Under-19 All Rounder Lot 5
- Baba Aparajith (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Gerald Coetzee (South Africa) Rs 20 Lakhs
- George Garton (England) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Benny Howell (England) Rs 40 Lakhs
- Ankit Kaushik (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- M Mohammad (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Ankit Sharma (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Jaskarandeep Singh (India) Rs 30 Lakhs
- Vivek Singh (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Gurinder Singh (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
Under-19 Fast Bowlers Lot 5
- Vaibhav Arora (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Mukesh Choudhary (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Saurabh Dubey (India Rs 20 Lakhs
- Matt Kelly (Australia) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Arafat Khan (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Zahoor Khan (UAE) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Sushant Mishra (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- David Payne (England) Rs 30 Lakhs
- Kanishk seth (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Lalit Yadav (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
All Rounder Lot 6
- Dan Christian (Australia) Rs 75 Lakhs
- Anaru Kitchen (New Zealand) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Jeevan Mendia (Sri lanka) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka) Rs 1 Crore
- Angelo Perera (Sri Lanka) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Seekkuge Prasanna (Sri Lanka) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Sabbir Rahaman (Bangladesh) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Raymon Reifer (West indies) Rs 50 Lakhs
- Mohammad saifuddin (Bangladesh) Rs 50 Lakhs
Under-19 Batsmen Lot 6
- Max Bryant (Australia) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Rahul Gahlaut (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Salman Khan (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Sharad Lumba (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Marco Marais (South Africa) Rs 20 Lakhs
- George Munsey (Scotland) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Nehal Pajni (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
Under-19 All Rounder Lot 6
- Himanshu Bisht (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Rohit Damodaran (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Ayush Jamwal (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Anirudha Joshi (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Ripal Patel (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Abhimanyu Rana (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Kshitiz Sharma (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Nitin Sharma (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Akshay Solanki (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Pranshu Vijayran (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
Under-19 All Rounder Lot 7
- Nikhil Chaudhary (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Rajat Choudhary (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Khizar Dafedar (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Digvijay Deshmukh (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Aman Khan (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Prerak Mankad (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Dhrumil Matkar (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Ramandeep Singh (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
- Prince Balwant Rai Singh (India) Rs 20 Lakhs
Under-19 All Rounder Lot-8
- M Abhinav (India) Rs.20 Lakhs
- Arzun Azad (India) Rs.20 Lakhs
- Nachiket Bhute (India) Rs.20 Lakhs
- Corbin Bosch (South Africa) Rs.20 Lakhs
- James fuller (England) Rs.40 Lakhs
- Shaik Ismail, (India) Rs.20 Lakhs
- Will Jacks, (England) Rs.30 Lakhs
- Jack Prestwidge, (Australia) Rs.20 Lakhs
- Yash Rathod, (India) Rs.20 Lakhs
- Pratyush Singh, (India) Rs.20 Lakhs