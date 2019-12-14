IPL Auction: Complete List of all 332 Players & Their Base Price

A total of 332 players will go under the hammer when the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions take place on 19 December in Kolkata.

The 332 players, who have been shortlisted out of total 997 who had registered, include 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and three players from associate nations.

Seven overseas players – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews – have been shortlisted at the highest base price of Rs 2 crore.

Robin Uthappa, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this year, is the only Indian player in the auction list with a base price of Rs1.5 crore. Foreign players including Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Chris Morris, Chris Woakes, Adam Zampa, Shaun Marsh, David Willey, Kane Richardson and Kyle Abbott have also been shortlisted at Rs1.5 crore.

Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat, who have also been released by their respective franchises, have set a base price of Rs1 crore.

Following is the full list of players who are going under the hammer in the 2020 IPL auction. They have been listen in the order they will come up in the auction.