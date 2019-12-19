IPL Auction 2020: Chris Lynn Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 Crore
Australian cricketer Chris Lynn was the first player to be sold at the IPL auction 2020. The Australian opener was picked up by Mumbai Indian, surprisingly at his base price of Rs 2 crore.
Making his IPL debut in 2011 with the now defunct Deccan Chargers, Lynn moved to Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014. After warming the benches in the first few seasons, Lynn’s breakthrough year was in 2017 when scored 295 runs at a hefty strike rate of 180.98.
Since then he was the designated opener for the side and had two great seasons with them in 2018 and 2019 at the top of the order. Last season he scored 405 runs to be the second highest run scorer for the side after Andre Russell. In 2018, he accumulated 491 runs at an average of 32.73.
Lynn holds the record of most sixes in Big Bash League history with 123 maximums and is also two runs adrift of the most runs scored (1947 by Michael Klinger) in the tournament's history.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)