IPL Auction 2020: Chennai Super Kings’ Full Squad List

One of the two most successful sides in the Indian Premier League and also one of the sides that doesn’t believe too much in chopping and changing – Chennai Super Kings made some last minute addition to an already formidable unit.

As expected Chennai were in look out for international pacers coming into the auction and from the very onset they made their intentions clear.

First, they managed to bag Sam Curran for Rs 5,50 crore. They also tried to get the services of Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile but lost him to Mumbai Indians. Eventually, they managed to rope in Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood for his base price Rs 2 crore.

In a surprise move, they bid aggressively for KKR-discard Piyush Chawla, who was picked for Rs 6.75 crore.