IPL Auction 2020: Chennai Super Kings’ Full Squad List
One of the two most successful sides in the Indian Premier League and also one of the sides that doesn’t believe too much in chopping and changing – Chennai Super Kings made some last minute addition to an already formidable unit.
As expected Chennai were in look out for international pacers coming into the auction and from the very onset they made their intentions clear.
First, they managed to bag Sam Curran for Rs 5,50 crore. They also tried to get the services of Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile but lost him to Mumbai Indians. Eventually, they managed to rope in Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood for his base price Rs 2 crore.
In a surprise move, they bid aggressively for KKR-discard Piyush Chawla, who was picked for Rs 6.75 crore.
IPL Auction 2020 - Chennai Super Kings’ Full Squad
- Ambati Rayudu
- KM Asif
- Deepak Chahar
- Dwayne Bravo
- Faf du Plessis
- Harbhajan Singh
- Imran Tahir
- Jagadeesan Narayan
- Karn Sharma
- Kedar Jadhav
- Lungi Ngidi
- Mitchell Santner
- Monu Singh
- MS Dhoni
- M Vijay
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Ruturaj Gaikwad
- Shane Watson
- Shardul Thakur
- Suresh Raina
- Piyush Chawla - Rs 6.75 crore
- Sam Curran - Rs 5.50 crore
- Josh Hazlewood - Rs 2 crore
- R Sai Kishore - Rs 20 lakh
(Players bought in the 2020 IPL auction marked in bold)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)