IPL Auction 2020: Chennai Super Kings’ Full Squad List

One of the two most successful sides in the Indian Premier League and also one of the sides that doesn’t believe too much in chopping and changing – Chennai Super Kings made some last minute addition to an already formidable unit.

As expected Chennai were in look out for international pacers coming into the auction and from the very onset they made their intentions clear.

First, they managed to bag Sam Curran for Rs 5,50 crore. They also tried to get the services of Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile but lost him to Mumbai Indians. Eventually, they managed to rope in Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood for his base price Rs 2 crore.

In a surprise move, they bid aggressively for KKR-discard Piyush Chawla, who was picked for Rs 6.75 crore.

At the end of IPL 2020 auction, Chennai managed to fill 24 out of the available 25 spots in the roster and completed their quota of 8 foreigners, with only Rs 15 lakh remaining in their purse.
IPL Auction 2020 - Chennai Super Kings’ Full Squad

  1. Ambati Rayudu
  2. KM Asif
  3. Deepak Chahar
  4. Dwayne Bravo
  5. Faf du Plessis
  6. Harbhajan Singh
  7. Imran Tahir
  8. Jagadeesan Narayan
  9. Karn Sharma
  10. Kedar Jadhav
  11. Lungi Ngidi
  12. Mitchell Santner
  13. Monu Singh
  14. MS Dhoni
  15. M Vijay
  16. Ravindra Jadeja
  17. Ruturaj Gaikwad
  18. Shane Watson
  19. Shardul Thakur
  20. Suresh Raina
  21. Piyush Chawla - Rs 6.75 crore
  22. Sam Curran - Rs 5.50 crore
  23. Josh Hazlewood - Rs 2 crore
  24. R Sai Kishore - Rs 20 lakh

(Players bought in the 2020 IPL auction marked in bold)

