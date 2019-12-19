IPL Auction Analysis: Foreign Recruits Make KKR a Formidable Unit

A mini-auction held in Kolkata initiated the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League on Thursday, 19 December. While teams like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad had their core side intact and looked to just fill in the voids, sides like Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore made news with big buys.

Dinesh Karthik-led KKR started off proceedings by purchasing England skipper Eoin Morgan, who has played a huge role in the success and the overhaul of the national ODI and the T20I team. They next went on to break the bank as they got Pat Cummins, star Aussie pacer who is in the form of his life, for a mammoth INR 15.5 crore. With it, Cummins also became the most expensive overseas player in the history of the IPL.