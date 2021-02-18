IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Get Moeen Ali For Rs 7 Crore
Chennai Super Kings bagged English all-rounder Moeen Ali for Rs 7 crore, following an intense bidding war with Kings Punjab.
The 33-year-old left-hand batsman has played 19 IPL and 34 T20 matches so far.
Ali has also played 60 test matches and 106 ODIs.
He had last played with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2020 and will join MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa and others in CSK this year.
