IPL 2020 Will See a Shorter Season Due to Delay: Ganguly
BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly on Saturday confirmed that 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be a truncated one if it happens at all due to the delay amidst coronavirus outbreak in the country.
On Friday, BCCI had suspended the upcoming edition of IPL, which was going to begin on 29 March, till 15 April.
Earlier in the day BCCI had a meeting with the IPL team owners, where it was decided that the future of IPL will decided keeping in mind the public interest.
Meanwhile, BCCI suspended all domestic matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
