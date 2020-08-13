What Happens If a Player Tests COVID Positive During IPL 2020?
What happens if a player tests positive for coronavirus during the IPL?
The IPL is back on, it starts on 19 September and all players are on board.
While that comes as a relief for fans, who haven’t seen the Indian team on the field since the home series against South Africa was suspended due to COVID-19 in March, there are also some concerns and questions about the resumption of the game.
Like how will the BCCI keep all the players safe during the 53-day tournament? What steps are being taken to avoid any outside contact, and more importantly, what happens if a player tests positive in the middle of Season 13?
As we’ve listed out all the IPL’s stringent COVID testing measures in another story before, let’s talk now about the ‘what if’.
What if a player tests positive during the tournament?
According to the IPL’s draft SOP, that has been shared with all teams, a positive test will not result in a cancelled season – both for the player and the league itself.
If, and when, a player or any person that is part of the bio-bubble of the IPL tests positive, they will be isolated in an area outside of the bubble and contact-tracing will start immediately.
The IPL Medical Officer will take charge. If the person is asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, they will be isolated for two weeks, where rest is advised.
After the period, the person must return negative in two COVID PCR tests that have been conducted 24 hours apart. If they do so, they will be allowed to re-enter the bio-bubble and join their team.
However, every player must undergo a cardiac screening before resuming training.
Teams Start Departing for UAE On 20 August
That was the worst-case scenario for the IPL, but the tournament that has been postponed for six months now is also looking at it’s best-case outcome as despite the pandemic and a change of a lot of plans, the BCCI has managed to ensure Season 13 is played in the year 2020.
The league shared the SOP for testing and quarantining with the teams a couple of weeks back and now, having received the Indian government’s clearance to move the IPL to the UAE, things are all moving in the direction of an opening fixture on 19 September.
Teams have been told to make their travel plans post 20 August and all eight outfits are looking at arriving in the UAE by 23 August on chartered flights.
International players have been asked to join their teams straight in the UAE, along with two negative COVID results, conducted in the week leading up to their departure.
All players and support staff will be tested at the UAE airport they land on and then continue on to their hotels where they will self-isolate for seven days during which they will undergo another three COVID-19 tests.
Only once they clear all six tests will they be allowed inside the bio-secure environment, where they must remain for the remainder of the tournament.
The ‘bio-secure environment’ comprises the teams’ hotel, stadiums, practice arena and transport. No one is allowed to go anywhere else during the IPL, till the time they want to participate in the league.
