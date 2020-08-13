What Happens If a Player Tests COVID Positive During IPL 2020?

The IPL is back on, it starts on 19 September and all players are on board.

While that comes as a relief for fans, who haven’t seen the Indian team on the field since the home series against South Africa was suspended due to COVID-19 in March, there are also some concerns and questions about the resumption of the game.

Like how will the BCCI keep all the players safe during the 53-day tournament? What steps are being taken to avoid any outside contact, and more importantly, what happens if a player tests positive in the middle of Season 13?

As we’ve listed out all the IPL’s stringent COVID testing measures in another story before, let’s talk now about the ‘what if’.

What if a player tests positive during the tournament?