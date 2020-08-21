Wearing PPEs, With Families in Tow, IPL Teams Depart For UAE

‘No hugging... No touching anything,’ say R Ashwin’s two young daughters in a video he posted on Instagram before leaving home to join his IPL team, Delhi Capitals, on their flight to the UAE.

According to the IPL guidelines, franchises were allowed to start arriving at their home base for this IPL in the UAE, starting 20 August, and Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab were the first teams to land.

Following all IPL guidelines for players’ safety, Rajasthan’s entire travelling party wore PPE kits while travelling while Punjab had their players in masks with some, like captain KL Rahul, also using a face shield.