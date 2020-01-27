IPL 2020: No Change in Night Game’s Timing, Final in Mumbai
The Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council on Monday, 27 January decided against changing timings of the night games from 8 pm to 7.30 pm despite pressure from a few stakeholders.
In a noble gesture, the BCCI will have an All Stars Game between all top international players before the start of IPL for a charitable cause.
"There will be no change in the timing of IPL night games. It will start from 8 pm like earlier years. There was discussion about 7.30 pm but it's not happening," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told reporters after meeting.
"We will have only five double headers (4pm and 8 pm) this time," Ganguly said.
"IPL final will be held in Mumbai," Ganguly said.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )