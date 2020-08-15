An IPL in The UAE Comes With Its Own Set of Problems

It's finally show time for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, a frenetic last-gasp effort from BCCI, that is set to take off in the United Arab Emirates.

Only once before has a whole tournament of such gigantic proportions been shifted at the last minute to an entirely different country – IPL 2009, to South Africa, by the BCCI themselves. But throw in a pandemic and lockdowns, quarantines, bio-secure environments and players and staff amounting to more than double the Vatican City's population, and you have chaos. Utter chaos.

Let's face it. Pulling the IPL off this time around with no drama would be a heist by BCCI. But are they prepared for it? Are the franchises and players ready for the massive challenges that the pandemic has thrown? Forgetting all this, are they prepared to counter the playing conditions in the UAE, with the team resources they built for India?

Here we look at the many challenges awaiting the BCCI and franchises this IPL season in the UAE.