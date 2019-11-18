IPL 2020: How Much Money Does Each Team Have for the Auction?

With the IPL trading and retention window closed, the stage is now set for the upcoming 2020 season’s auction on 19 December in Kolkata.

Having decided on which players they required and which to let go of, the eight franchises now know how much money they have at their disposal at the auction.

A total of 127 cricketers, including 35 overseas players, were retained by the teams. While squads like Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians stuck to their core teams and have freed up less than 15 crores, teams like Rajasthan Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore have purses that’ll allow them to make some big buys this auction.