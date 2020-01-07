IPL 2020 Final on 24 May, Matches Likely From 7:30 pm: Report

While the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 29 March, the final will be played on 24 May. The 57-day window also means that host broadcasters Star are likely to have their way and there will be no double headers. The starting time is almost certain to be 7.30 pm

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments confirmed that the 2020 edition will be played over 57 days and the longer window means that double headers could now be a thing of the past.