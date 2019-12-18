5 Big Names Who Might Go Unsold at the 2020 IPL Auction

It is that time of the year again. The eight teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will fight it out off the field to come up with the best playing XI in the upcoming season of the competition next year.

The IPL 2020 auction, which will be taking place in Kolkata on Thursday, will once again see many Indian as well as international stalwarts going under the hammer. However, like every year, this time too there will shockers as far as many established names going unsold at the auction.

High base price, current form, performance in the previous season, the overseas factor are among the reasons a cricketer stays unsold, even established ones.

With 104 spots yet to be filled across 8 teams, many big names might not find any takers, especially with the reduced purse available due to retention.

Here’s a look at the five big names from international cricket who might return empty-handed from IPL 2020 auction due to high base price: