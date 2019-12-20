Day After Mega IPL Deal, Maxwell Smashes 83 off Just 39 in BBL

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Friday smashed a scintillating 83 off 39 balls for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, a day after being picked by Kings XI Punjab for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL auction.

Returning to action after taking a break to focus on his mental health, Maxwell once again showed just why he is considered one of the most devastating batsmen in T20 cricket as he smashed seven boundaries and five sixes during his stay at the crease.

The 31-year-old also equalled his fastest ever fifty (23 balls) on way to the blistering knock at the Metricon Stadium to help his team post 167 for 7 against Brisbane Heat.